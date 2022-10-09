Unions accuse Transnet of refusing to sign picketing rules ahead of strike

Workers affiliated with the unions have vowed to continue striking on Monday following an ongoing wage dispute with the employer.

JOHANNESBURG: The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) and the United National Transport Union (UNTU) have accused state owned entity, Transnet of attempting to frustrate workers by refusing to sign the picketing rules for a planned national strike.

The workers are demanding a wage increase of between 12 and 13.5%, and have rejected the 3% wage offered by the employer.

SATAWU's head of communications - Amanda Tshemese said Transnet was breaking the requirements of the Labour Relations Act by refusing to establish picketing rules.

"The employer has refused to sign the picketing rules. Not just that, the employer is also harassing our members. They sent SMSes to the workers telling them that, should they participate in the strike on Monday, there is gonna be disciplinary against them because the strike is illegal and they could be fire."

Transnet lost a bid to interdict the strike in the Joburg Labour Court on Friday.

Tshemese said they have warned the parastatal to stop misleading the workers, adding that Monday's strike, which is legal and protected, is still going ahead.