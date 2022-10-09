Transnet strike threatens berry industry's 30 000 livelihoods

The open-ended strike has occurred during the peak of the berry export season, impacting the entire berry value chain.

JOHANNESBURG: The South African berry industry has called for an urgent intervention to end the ongoing strike at state-owned rail freight entity, Transnet.

The industry says the wage dispute must be resolved as 30 000 jobs and R3 billion in revenue hang in the balance.

Days before the strike began, Transnet had reassured Berries ZA that wage talks were under control but the parastal lost a bid to interdict the strike in the Johannesburg Labour Court on Saturday.

The latest strike action comes on the back of a series of operational issues linked to the aging and out of service infrastructure.

Over a third of local berry producers are currently not profitable, which means their survival and their livelihoods are under severe threat.

Chief Executive Officer at Berries ZA, Brent Walsh said the strike could not have come at a worse time.

"The open-ended strike has occurred during the peak of the berry export season, impacting the entire berry value chain and 30 000 livelihoods who depend on the industry as well as the projected R3 billion in export revenue this season," said Walsh.

Meanwhile, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) and United National Transport Union (UNTU) released a joint statement confirming that the strike will continue on Monday.

READ: Unions accuse Transnet of refusing to sign picketing rules ahead of strike

SATAWU'S Amanda Tshemese accused the employer of acting in bad faith.

"Despite the court ruling that the strike is protected and legal, we have warned the employer to stop misleading the workers. The strike is going on on Monday. It is legal and it is protected," explained Tshemese.