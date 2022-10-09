Sunday Podcast Wrap: From new GP Premier Lesufi to Zuma's jail sentence ending

This week's top conversations that the team had start in Gauteng where Panyaza Lesufi was elected new premier, succeeding David Makhura.

Newly elected Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's promise

Lesufi’s new title doesn’t come without conflicted views. Some have said his popularity is not enough to make him fit for the job, while others have faith that he might be the man to turn things around for the ANC in Gauteng. Nokukhanya Mntambo is the EWN reporter who was at the legislature and discusses Lesufi’s promise to serve with dignity and integrity.

Listeners Choice: Termination of lease agreement Part II

Ts and Cs and fine prints have come to bite alof of us at some point in signed agreements.

Clement Manyathela had the lease agreement discussion two weeks ago and has part two of your rights as either a landlord or tenant. Principal at Real Estate Agency Snooks Estates, Matseleng Mogodi touched on responsibilities from both part when there is an early termination of a lease agreement on property rented out.

Celebrating World Teacher's Day

The 5th October marked World Teacher's Day and to celebrate these unsung heroes, Bongani Bingwa invited Basic Education Minister - Angie Motshekga for a chat.

Motshekga discussed advancements made in schools across the nation and how students seem to be performing better now that they are back in school premises post-pandemic.

Ukraine war update

The war between Ukraine and Russia has affected the globe at large, directly affecting amongst other things the price of food and fuel. Orysia Lutsevych is a research fellow and manager of the Ukraine Forum in the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House and she joins Mike for a Russia/Ukraine update.

Former president Zuma's release from system of Correctional Services

Singabakho Nxumalo - spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services was the guest on The Midday Report, unpacking the release of Jacob Zuma from their system.

