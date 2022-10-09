Stage 2 load shedding returns on Monday

The power utility says Stage 2 power cuts will kick in from 4 pm on Monday to replenish emergency generation reserves and boost generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says load shedding will return from Monday until Wednesday.

This follows a short weekend break that saw rolling power cuts suspended from Saturday morning.

Eskom, however, says it will try to limit load shedding to night time to shield the economy and minimise the impact on citizens' lives.

“Since Saturday, two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service while a unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken offline for repairs," said the power utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

The power utility says it will update the nation on Wednesday afternoon.