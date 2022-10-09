Shoe on the other foot for Downer and Maughan as they square off against Zuma

JOHANNESBURG - The shoe is on the other foot as state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan are on Monday set to make their first appearance in a private prosecution launched by former president Jacob Zuma.

Last year, Zuma opened a criminal case against downer - the lead prosecutor in his corruption trial over what he says was the leaking of a doctor’s note to Maughan.

He claims this amounts to a breach of the NPA act.

The NPA declined to prosecute, saying the charges are baseless.

But Zuma, whose parole for his contempt conviction also expired on Friday, appears confident of his prospects.

“Indeed his excellency President Zuma, a free man, will be in the Pietermaritzburg high court tomorrow morning for the private prosecution of accused number one, advocate downer SC and accused number two, Karyn Maughan,

who both violated s41(6) of the NPA act,” said spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi.

"H.E President Zuma, a FREEMAN, will be in PMB HC tomorrow morning for the Private Prosecution of Accused No1, Adv Downer SC, and Accused No2, Karyn Maughan who both violated s41(6) of the NPA Act."

Meanwhile, Maughan has filed an urgent application challenging her prosecution, in which she’s accused Zuma of having ulterior motives, saying, in truth, he’s simply trying to intimidate her and stop her from reporting on his trial.

In papers opposing the application, though, he vehemently denies this.

Zuma says it is Maughan who in fact has an ulterior motive and that she’s assisting what he calls “the NPA’s media campaign” to portray him as a criminal.