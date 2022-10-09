Polokwane-based legal practitioners to challenge JSC pick for judge president

Judge Maake Kganyago, who was also up for the same position, was made to withdraw comments which the JSC labeled as tribilism

JOHANNESBURG: A Polokwane-based group of legal practitioners said on Sunday that it will be challenging a decision by to Judicial Service Commission recommending Limpopo High Court Judge, George Phatudi to be the province's next judge president.

Three candidates were interviewed for the position last week as presiding judge president, Ephraim Makgoba's retirement looms.

The Amalgamated Lawyers Association wrote to the president, indicating its plans to challenge Phatudi's recommendation.

The association said the decision was taken unlawfully and it wanted the decision to be declared invalid, reviewed and set aside.

The secretary general of the Amalgamated Lawyers Association told Eyewitness Witness News that their reasons include that Judge Maake Kganyago, who was also up for the same position, was made to withdraw comments which the JSC labeled as tribilism.

Further, current judge president Ephraim Makgoba set on the panel when it interviewed Lekgodi Phathudi who was quizzed about about a meeting he had had with Makgoba on allegations of capture at the court.

The group asked the JSC for the record of deliberations in which the decision was made and the refused the request citing that the deliberations were confidential.

The association asked president Cyril Ramaphosa to halt Phatudi's appointment, pending its court action.