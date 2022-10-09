OUTA refutes Lesufi claims of scrapping e-tolls

OUTA Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Duvenage said the provincial government does not have the power to do away with the e-tolls.

JOHANNESBURG: The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) said on Sunday only national government can scrap the controversial e-tolls in Gauteng.

OUTA was responding to an announcement by newly elected Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi that the province's new finance MEC, Jacob Mamabolo will develop a plan to crap e-tolls.

Speaking at the announcement of his new cabinet on Friday, Lesufi said Mamabolo had been given a mandate.

"Because we want to scrap e-tolls, the mandate of the new MEC for Finance is to formulate new revenue methods that we want to utilise to take the debt away from SANRAL."



OUTA Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Duvenage says the provincial government does not have the power to do away with the tolls.

"This is a national competence not a provincial one at all. It is one that has to be resolved by the Minister of Transport and the Minister of Finance and Treasury and is not one that is going to be resolved or solutions provided for at a provincial level. So it is quite strange that that statement was made as he took office."

Earlier this year, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said a solution would be announced in October.