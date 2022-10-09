Nurses at EC's Dora Nginza Hospital to return to work on Monday

JOHANNESBURG: Nurses at the Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape are expected to return to work on Monday.

Nursing staff at the teaching hospital downed tools last week over resource shortages.

The workers demanded more beds and staff at the hospital's maternity wards.

Provincial Secretary for the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), Veli Sinqana said the unions are encouraging members to return to work following a meeting with department of health officials which took place at the weekend.



At the meeting it was agreed to try and decongest the hospital, specifically the maternity department.

"One of the remedies the department came up with is to open the PE Provincial Hospital, a unit there for caesarian section," explained Sinqana.

He said there are also plans to introduce a task team that will look into some of the challenges faced by nursing staff.

"Then, as part of the remedy, there is going to be a task team including labour to come up with solutions," he added.