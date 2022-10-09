Mpumalanga woman arrested for allegedly stabbing teen son to death

Police say they received a report of a fight at a house in Volksrust on Friday. Upon arrival they found an 8 month old baby who is the suspect’s daughter and a 63 year old woman – the suspect’s mother, also having incurred stab wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her 13-year-old son to death.

Upon arrival, they found the body of the teenager lying on the floor of the lounge, with stab wounds on the chest and throat.

The police also found an 8-month-old baby who is the suspect’s daughter and a 63-year-old woman – the suspect’s mother, also having incurred stab wounds.

“The suspect’s mother was found hiding in the toilet. And the 8-month-old was found in the same room with the suspect who was arrested and charged,” said the police’s Donald Mdhuli.

The 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

She is expected to appear in the Volkrust Magistrate Court on Monday.