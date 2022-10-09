Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend to death in alleged revenge attack

The 21-year-old was murdered by her boyfriend after being bailed out of jail for assaulting the same boyfriend earlier in the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Polokwane have arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his 21-year-old girlfriend to death, in what is believed to be a revenge attack.

The 21-year-old was murdered on Friday after being bailed out of jail for assaulting her boyfriend earlier in the week.

She allegedly stabbed the 45-year-old man, leaving him with serious injuries.

She appeared before the Nebo Magistrate's Court before being released.

Police say later post her release she went to a tavern in Sekhukhune – where the man found her.

“It is further alleged that the boyfriend dragged her from the tavern, to home and on arrival stabbed her several times, killing her instantly,” said the police’s Malesela Ledwaba.