Lotto results: Saturday, 08 October 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 08 October 2022 are:

Lotto: 07, 11, 12, 19, 36, 39 B: 04

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 20, 24, 35, 44, 52 B: 33

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 09, 12, 23, 47, 48 B: 49

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.