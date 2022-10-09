Lotto results: Saturday, 08 October 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 08 October 2022 are:
Lotto: 07, 11, 12, 19, 36, 39 B: 04
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 20, 24, 35, 44, 52 B: 33
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 09, 12, 23, 47, 48 B: 49
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
