Jhb mayor confident of no internal disputes in new ANC-led coalition

“Chances of the coalition turning against each other are very very slim, and as I said, the importance of coalitions is continuous engagement with different parties,” said Morero.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg mayor Dada Morero is confident that there will be no internal disputes within the new coalition government.

Morero made the remarks in Krugersdorp on Saturday - where he announced new members of the City’s mayoral committee.

He said the new executive committee is more inclusive and will decrease the chances of coalition partners locking horns.

He also assured residents that there will no longer be internal fights.

Morero said the city will prosper once coalition partners are treated equally.

The mayor gave the recent example of the ANC-led coalition from 2019 to 2021 - saying this will be yet another successful and united coalition.

The Joburg mayor stressed that all issues will be resolved through constant engagements between coalition partners.