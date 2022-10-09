Gauteng residents urged to conserve water as reservoirs run low

Rand Water says they have noticed that water consumption had increased significantly resulting in a decline of their overall reservoir storage capacity from 52 to 38 percent.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being urged to do their part in conserving water.

This as the province has implemented Stage 2 water restrictions.

Rand Water says water consumption has increased significantly, resulting in a decline of their overall reservoir storage capacity from 52 to 38 percent.

The water utility says this has led to water restrictions in parts of Gauteng to reduce the high consumption.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo has added to Rand Water's call to conserve water.

"The City of Tshwane has noted with concern water consumption remains high. The continuation of high water usage or consumption will unfortunately result in reservoirs dropping to low critical levels and eventually running dry and leading to water supply interruptions and or water shortages."

"The Johannesburg water commando system is strained, with systems at critically low levels. Customers in high lying areas may experience low pressure to no water. Due to high consumption, levels are set to drop," said Joburg Water spokesperson, Puleng Mopeli.