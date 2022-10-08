We all have a role to play, says deputy UN SG in memory of Tutu

Deputy United Nations (UN) secretary-general, Amina Mohammed delivered the 12th annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture, the first since Tutu's death in December 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy United Nations (UN) secretary-general, Amina Mohammed said the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu's legacy lives on in efforts to arrest inequality and improve the life of ordinary people.

The lecture marked what would have been the Arch's 91st birthday.

Hosted by City Hall in Cape Town, under the theme 'A vision for hope and healing' Mohammed said the struggle continues.

“As the Arch beautifully wrote, ‘despair turns us inward. Hope sends us into the arms of others’. So, let us step firmly forward into the howling wind navigating the storm to face the new dawn of hope and healing in this, our world, of crisis.”

The deputy UN secretary-general said as world hunger, the denial of basic rights and gender inequality gather pace, individuals have a role to play.

“The Arch himself has shown us a way: first, we must begin with ourselves, believing in our humanity, giving the best of ourselves, so, that we reap the very best of each other. At the core of our actions, we much cherish and invest in education.”