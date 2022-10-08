Tighter labour market regulations needed to fight worker exploitation - Cosatu

The trade union federation called on workers to unite against job losses and unemployment.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has highlighted the negative impact of cuts in public sector spending.

Marking the International Day for Decent Work on Friday, the trade union federation held a number of demonstrations across the country.

In Cape Town, a memorandum of demands was handed over at parliament.

Cosatu said tighter labour market regulations were needed to ensure the South African workforce is not exploited.

Addressing demonstrators outside the Western Cape Provincial Legislature on Friday, Cosatu provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn stressed that workers’ rights need to be protected.

“We stand firmly to express our anger and disappointment at the lack of care, support, and protection of workers by the government and employers because they’ve put profits and interests in the rich ahead of those over workers and the poor.”

Cosatu national treasurer, Freda Oosthuysen, said the union will not stop in the fight for better labour conditions.

“Cosatu is not a failure or a rollover. Don’t think you can roll over us or walk over us!”

Union bosses have given government 14 days to respond to their list of demands.