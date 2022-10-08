Safety and security set to get bigger budget to fight against crime, says Lesufi

The budget will be channeled towards capacitating local law enforcement, including the recruitment of some 6 000 employees at Gauteng police. Other interventions include a patrol car for every ward as well as face recognition CCTV cameras all over the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the safety and security portfolio in the province is set to get a bigger budget to help in the fight against crime.

Lesufi says he is already in talks with police minister Bheki Cele and transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

The budget will be channeled towards capacitating local law enforcement, including the recruitment of some 6 000 employees at Gauteng police.

Lesufi says other interventions include a patrol car for every ward, four helicopters on standby to respond to incidents, as well as face recognition CCTV cameras all over the province.

“We want every Gauteng citizen to have what we call an e-panic button. We are starting with government staff. If you are under threat you press it. And then our forces will come and assist you. Especially for GBV incidents. If there is a woman who feel they are not safe. Press that e button and our forces will come and assist them. We are serious in the fight against crime,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi made the commitments during his cabinet reshuffle in Midrand on Friday where he announced sweeping changes to his executive.

#GautengCabinet |



-Health and wellness: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko



-Economic Development: Tasneem Motara



-Safety and security: Faith Mazibuko stays on



-Transport and logistics: Kedibone Diabe



-Education: Marone Chilaone



-Cogta and e-commerce: Mzi Khumalo



~@khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/lDMWb4YEn5 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2022

Former health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi and former economic development MEC Parks Tau were left out of Gauteng's new cabinet.

Lesufi named Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as health and wellness MEC, while Tasneem Motara took over the economic development portfolio.

The sweeping changes also include putting Jacob Mamabolo at the helm of the provincial treasury.

Faith Mazibuko stays on as MEC for safety and security, while Lebogang Maile has been retained as MEC for human settlements and infrastructure.

Mbali Hlophe moves from sports to social development.

Newcomer Mzi Khumalo has been appointed as MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, which will now also incorporate e-government, research and development.

Lesufi said he spent hours in consultations with the ANC and alliance partners deliberating on the latest deployments.

The new executive has 18 months to deliver on the administration's promises of better service delivery.

Economic recovery, bolstering the fight against crime and corruption, as well as transforming townships are also on the agenda for the MECs.