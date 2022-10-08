Ramaphosa leads Letsema campaign in FS, vows to 'clean up municipalities'

The president is on Saturday heading up the ANC's Letsema campaign in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to address service delivery issues raised by residents of Welkom, in the Free State.

The president is on Saturday leading the ANC's Letsema campaign in the province.

The party leader says the campaign aims to strengthen the ruling party’s connection with the people and renew its social contract with residents across communities in the country.

He has previously led similar campaigns in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa says the party is committed to dealing with the root cause of the rot in the ANC.

“We are going to make sure we clean up our municipalities, the premier is committed, the mayor is committed and at national government level, we are committed. We want to ensure that there is proper service delivery.”