Prasa bans hawkers from trading inside trains

Agency spokesperson, Andiswa Makanda said selling and trading inside trains was compromising the standard of their service.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will no longer allow hawkers to sell their goods inside moving trains.

The agency said trading is against their policy.

Prasa has a new fleet of trains and it started to reintroduce limited services from earlier this year.

“We established that trading inside the trains compromises the safety of commuters and the integrity of the trains.”

Meanwhile, hawkers say they prefer to sell their goods on the trains because it gives them more access to customers as it moves from place to place.



“There are no jobs so we are looking to try to survive here,” said one hawker, while another added: “So we have decide to buy and sell. At least we can put something on the table.”

“If I lost my business now, I must come outside to sleep outside, commented one, with another telling Eyewitness News: "Our families will suffer because we’re the bread winners.”

Prasa said an alternative will be put in place to accommodate hawkers inside the agency's premises.