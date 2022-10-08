New Jhb mayoral committee comprises 4 ANC and 6 coalition party members

Newly elected Jhb Mayor Dada Morero announced the new MMCs on Saturday in Krugersdorp.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected Joburg mayor Dada Morero has announced new members of the City’s mayoral committee.

The new MMCs were announced on Saturday in Krugersdorp.

Four of the newly appointed MMCs are ANC members, with the other six from different coalition parties.

Loyiso Masuku, Eunice Mgcina, Jack Sekwaila and Nomoya Mnisi - all ANC members are part of the mayoral committee.

Morero says he listened to the cries of the minority parties who demanded an inclusive mayoral committee and has given them chairs in the executive committee of the city.

“Transport councillor Ashley Soles, Development planning councillor Thapelo Amad, Housing Anthea Natasha Leitch, Community development Lubabalo Magwentshu, Environment Infrastracture and service delivery Mpho Sesedinyane," announced Morero.

The 10 MMCs will be sworn in on Monday at the council chambers in Braamfontein.