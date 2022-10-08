Morero hopeful water will be restored as Jhb reservoir levels are back to normal

The city has experienced shortages in the past week, leaving parts of it with low water pressure.

JOHANNESBURG - The mayor of Johannesburg Dada Morero says water levels at Johannesburg reservoirs are back to normal.

Morero said he believes water shortages were a result of a higher demand due to a heat wave that hit the province earlier this week.

He was speaking in Krugersdorp on Saturday - where he announced new members of the City’s mayoral committee.

READ: New Jhb mayoral committee comprises 4 ANC and 6 coalition party members

Morero said a few areas are still experiencing low pressure, while others are no longer affected.

“Johannesburg has challenges, yes, of course, and we have started. We confronted the water challenges on Friday, and we are now hopeful that water will be restored. The levels were doing better today. It’s only Crosby and those areas that are still affected," said Morero.