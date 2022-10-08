Manhunt for suspects who shot dead 3, injuring 6 others in Kagiso

Police say two suspects started shooting inside and outside the house where people had gathered on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for suspects who shot dead three people, leaving six others wounded in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg.

Police say two suspects started shooting inside and outside a house in Soul City - where people had gathered on Friday night.

The motive of the shooting is unclear.

"It is reported that a group of people gathered at the house and bought liquor. While they were busy drinking and enjoying themselves, they were attacked by two balaclava-clad suspects, who shot randomly outside and inside the house," said Gauteng police spokesperson, Brenda Muridili.

"It is not yet known how the suspects fled the scene and the motive for the shooting will form part of investigations."