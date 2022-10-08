Jhb mayor Morero to name new mayoral committee on Saturday

Morero - who is from the ANC was elected mayor just over one week ago after his party and its allies in council booted out the DA's Mpho Phalatse through a motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Dada Morero will name his new mayoral committee on Saturday.

Phalatse is currently fighting her removal in court.

Phalatse is currently fighting her removal in court.

In an urgent application submitted to the High Court earlier this week, she has asked the court to review and set aside the decision to convene the meeting at which she was voted out as mayor, and the decision to elect a new mayor declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Morero's office says Saturday's announcement follows consultation with various coalition partners in the city council.