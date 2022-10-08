End of Zuma's jail term marks end of a travesty of justice - JZ Foundation

The correctional services department on Friday confirmed Zuma's release from their system.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has hailed the end of Zuma's 15-month jail term, saying it marks the end of a travesty of justice.

The Correctional Services department on Friday confirmed Zuma's release from their system.

READ: Jacob Zuma relieved to be free following the end of his prison term

The former president was serving a 15-month jail term after being convicted on contempt charges.

Zuma walked into the Estcourt Correctional Service Centre in July last year after being convicted for defying a constitutional court order that said he must testify at the state capture commission.

The 80-year-old was released on medical parole a little over two months later.

READ: Outcome of court battle over Jacob Zuma's prison release still pending

The Jacob Zuma Foundation insists that Zuma should not have been convicted in the first place.

"He was incarcerated without a trial...and denied the right to appeal his sentence and denied the right to even mitigate his sentence," said the foundation's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi.

The Constitutional Court has previously said Zuma failed to provide any evidence to defend himself and instead insulted the court.