Corrupt metro cops undermine internal clean-up operations - Tshwane Safety MMC

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane MMC for Community Safety, Grandi Theunissen, has condemned acts of criminality by the metro’s law enforcement officials.

Four Tshwane metro police officers were arrested earlier this week and face charges of abduction, extortion, armed robbery and possession of drugs.

Theunissen said an internal clean-up operation would be implemented aimed at rooting out officers accused of crime.

He said efforts have been constantly undermined by police officers who moonlight as criminals.

The MMC said the four Tshwane metro police officers who were arrested earlier this week were tarnishing the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) reputation.

He said internal investigations would also be carried out and dirty cops would be dismissed.

“It’s sad to have to admit that members of the metro police are part of corruption, are part of activities that should not be happening.”

Two TMPD officers were arrested in July following accusations of extortion and harassment.