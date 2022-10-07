YONELA DIKO: Women leaders are here to stay, and we better get used to it

Female Leaders are held to a different standard than their male counterparts and the current accusations and counteraccusations around the Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Mamokgethi Phakeng, captures all these elements of this unconscious bias.

Phakeng, as Vice Chancellor, is accused of bullying and intimidation and introducing a culture of fear and secrecy. This is a very common accusation of women leaders who must daily contend with dominant sensibilities in workspaces so that they must navigate multiple paradoxes from which their male counterparts are free.

Carly Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett Packard says that for most of her time in Silicon Valley, she was routinely referred to as a 'bimbo', or a 'bitch', sometimes accused of being too hard, sometimes too soft, presumptuous and besides.

A woman leader who demands excellence and hard work from her subordinates and may occasionally lose her cool when such excellency is not delivered is a bully or as Fiorina says, a ‘Bitch’. A woman leader is not allowed to be upset, she can't lose her cool, and she can't raise her voice, otherwise, she comes out too strong. She can't choose her own team, she is forbidden from firing anyone, as a woman, especially with kids, she should care more about the impact of rendering someone unemployed a lot more than competent delivery at work.

While leaders like General Electric’s Jack Welch were famous for coming into companies and firing everyone and starting with a new team without any accusations of being hard or heartless or bullies, a few senior staffers who have left UCT are being hanged on Phakeng’s neck thanks to her bullying and intimidating tactics because how dare a woman leader not feel comfortable working with certain people, why is she angry, why is she not soft.



In an article for Fortuner magazine by Kieran Snyder entitled, 'The abrasiveness trap: High-achieving men and women are described differently in reviews', Snyder speaks of an engineer friend who had two workers to promote, a male and female. The engineer was worried about the views of his colleagues on the promotions he was about to make. “Jessica is really talented, But I wish she’d be less abrasive. She comes on too strong.” That was his worry about the female colleague. The male colleague, Steve, was an easy sell. Steve is “smart and great to work with. He needs to learn to be a little more patient, but who doesn’t?”

Women leaders are forced to conform, they must watch how they dress, their hair, and how they speak - and if they are black they must also watch out not to come across as too black, too aggressive, or too angry. Many women, especially professionals, acknowledge that it is not easy to just be themselves at work.

Phakeng is no less a leader of this university

Phakeng has had a much more stable term as a Vice Chancellor than her predecessor Dr Max Price. There have been no university shutdowns, no disruptions in academic flow, no runaway racial antagonism, just a steady hand trying to balance progress and change. In the absence of such university-disrupting challenges, we now have new major problems because we have got to have problems. Bullying, intimidation, secrecy, the exodus of senior staff (maybe four), a celebrity Vice Chancellor, Twitterati, dancing queen, and all other major problems that have lowered the standard of academic output of this once glorious institution that has treated women and black people so fairly, a hundred years after it accepted them both.

UCT, the oldest university in the country, which opened its doors in 1826, did not have women and black people, either as students or academics, for over 100 years. Almost 200 years later, these two groups still do not feel particularly welcomed at the most senior tables. When Phakeng was announced as the new Vice Chancellor, all kinds of innuendos and double entendres were thrown about, with academics both within the university and in other previously white institutions questioning her bona fides, from her Mathemathics qualifications to her fitness for office. Whether we like it or not, a trusted leader in South Africa and in the world is still tall, white, and male. That is why the tall, white and male still get away with so much as leaders of our various institutions and companies.

A Harvard Business Review article entitled 'How Women Manage the Gendered Norms of Leadership' by Wei Zheng, Ronit Kark, and Alyson Meister, addresses this unconscious bias based on an interview of 64 top-level women leaders from 51 organisations in the United States. Women are required to balance paradoxes that men don't have to. They must be tough and nice, they must demand high performance but must also show care.

Women leaders are still strangled by a heavy yoke of stereotypes that not only affects their prospects at promotion and climbing the ladder but also seeks to dictate how they should behave once they make it into these leadership positions.

For Black women leaders, the yoke is even heavier

The stereotypes are even more stratifying and crippling for black women leaders. For black women who lead in spaces where they don't look like the majority of people they lead, where they are not only forced to conform to gender stereotypes but to also watch the stereotypical traps of their race, the journey becomes even more challenging. Black women, older, with children, encounter even more challenges at the workplace.

Writing for the Forbes magazine in an article entitled 'Recognising Workplace Challenges Faced by Black Women Leaders', Andie Kramer says, 'White women are stereotypically seen as communal: pleasant, caring, deferential, and concerned about others. Their leadership challenge, therefore, is to avoid being seen as so communal as to be an ineffective leader without being seen as so agentic as to be unlikable. Black women face a very different challenge. They are not stereotypically seen as communal but rather as assertive, angry, and “having an attitude.” Their challenge, therefore, is to avoid being seen as so angry or assertive as to be unlikeable, without being seen as so subservient and compliant as to be lacking in strength and independence'.

We cannot continue subjecting our women leaders to vitriol and innuendos based on nothing more than how we think a woman leader should behave. Women leaders are allowed to make mistakes, they are allowed to be angry, to have people who don’t like working with them, to have people who quit because of them, to fire people, and to do anything they damn want or think is good for them as leaders, the same way we accept and allow male leaders to be free. We cannot wait for another hundred years for us to be ready to accept women leaders the same way we accept male leaders, especially the Tall, white and male leaders.

Conclusion

Mamokgethi Phakeng may well be responsible for her Deputy, Lis Lange leaving, so what? She may be a bully, she may demand staffers not to run their mouths about internal affairs of the university, so what? She may have all the flaws that she is being accused of, and then what? Did Njabulo Ndebele not have his flaws? Did Max Price not have his flaws? Or are males are given a much longer robe than their female counterparts?

Is the Vice Chancellor being measured for her niceties and her smile or is she being measured for the academic output of the university and her steady hand in leading and expanding the University's reach and influence in society?

Women leaders are here to stay and soon they will constitute the majority of leaders in academia, in business and in politics and they don’t have to conform to suit anyone's sensibilities. We all better get used to it.