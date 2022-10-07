WEEKLY WRAP: From the new Joburg Mayor, GP Premier to Ramaphosa's Soweto visit

Eyewitness News associate editor: politics - Tshidi Madia reviews another week in politics in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - As the week comes to an end, Johannesburg has a new mayor in Dada Morero, Gauteng has a new Premier in Panyaza Lesufi and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's Chiawelo branch has backed him for a second term at the party's helm.

