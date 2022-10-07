WC Cosatu to march on Parly over SA's employment crisis Cosatu, joined by affiliated unions, are set to march from Hanover Street to Parliament and the provincial legislature to emphasise the urgent need to create decent jobs. Cosatu

Employment

Western Cape Cosatu CAPE TOWN - Cosatu in the Western Cape is set to march to draw attention to the country’s jobs crisis. The march forms part of the trade union federation’s nationwide demonstrations and takes place on International Day for Decent Work. Cosatu, joined by affiliated unions, are set to march from Hanover Street to Parliament and the provincial legislature to emphasise the urgent need to create decent jobs. #WorldDayForDecentWork Cosatu Western Cape is gathering in Hanover Street as part of nationwide demonstrations to recognize the International Day of Decent Work

@KevinJohnBrandt - KB pic.twitter.com/vCKJcsiMqY EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2022

In Johannesburg, members will gather in Johannesburg’s CBD and will march to the Eskom and Game offices.

Malvern de Bruyn, provincial secretary of Cosatu Western Cape said that the federation wanted government to implement practical measures that would help in the creation of more jobs.

"The purpose of the march is to support International Day for Decent Work, that's the day that's been coming on for quite some time, where on 7 October we express our disappointment and frustration with government's failure to provide decent jobs, to create employment and also provide jobs that are sustainable."

Stats SA said that the country recorded a 33.9% unemployment rate in the second quarter of the year.

This marks a 0.6% decline in the data from 4.5% in the first quarter.