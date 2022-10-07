WC ANC delays provincial conference to finalise branch nomination process

The party says the December national conference process to finalise leadership nominations has to be completed before 25 October.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it’s putting its provincial conference on the backburner while it finalises its branch nomination process.

The party says the December national conference process to finalise leadership nominations has to be completed before 25 October.

The ANC has been experiencing challenges in certain regions, delaying provincial elective conference.

The Western Cape provincial executive committee was disbanded in 2019 by the party’s NEC due to internal failures.

The party has had an interim leadership since then, which is led by former MP, Lerumo Kalako.

Kalako says the conference to replace the interim leadership will now only take place after the nomination of delegates for the 55th national conference in December, which is a bigger priority.

"Yes it’s still an interim structure until we go to conference which is supposed to be at the end of October. In fact, the process was just now disrupted by this more urgent thing for nomination of people for NEC, which we had to conclude quickly."

Several branches have already pronounced on their preferred candidates to lead the party, with many calling for a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kalako says a provincial general council will consolidate the names of preferred candidates to lead the party.