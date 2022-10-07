They're back! Get your picnic baskets ready for the Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts

Sara-Jayne Makwala King | While the full programme is yet to be released, two of the three listed concerts, Calum Scott and Gregory Porter, are sold out.

Picnic hampers and deck chairs at the ready, Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are back!

The hugely popular summer series of concerts will return to the Mother City's famous botanical gardens in the next few weeks.

So far, only three concerts had been announced, two of which - Calum Scott on 23 November and Gregory Porter in January - are already sold out.

But, while the full programme is yet to be released, tickets are available for The Waterboys on 25 November.

For years, the concert series, hosted by Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, from November to April has been one of the most popular events on the local calendar.

Historically, favorites have included 'Cape Town Carols at Kirstenbosh', Freshlyground and Goldfish.

Head to the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Facebook page for updates.

RELATED: Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : They're back! Get your picnic baskets ready for the Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts