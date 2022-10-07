SA could face state of medical emergency over health worker shortage, warns Sama

The association said that more than 40% of doctors were looking at leaving South Africa because of the poor working conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) said that the country may soon find itself in a state of medical emergency over the shortage of healthcare workers.

The association said that more than 40% of doctors were looking at leaving South Africa because of the poor working conditions.

Adding to the list of problems, were the extended bouts of power cuts.

The association’s Doctor Mark Human said that urgent intervention from the government was needed to address the critical staff shortages at hospitals.

"We want to help people and if you are completely hamstrung in your ability to do so, you will move elsewhere and that is why so many doctors are looking at moving elsewhere. It's got nothing to do with salaries," Human said.