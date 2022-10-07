Road Freight Association says Transnet strike does not constitute force majeure

Transnet workers downed tools on Thursday after the company offered a 3% wage hike.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association said the Transnet employee wage strike does not constitute a force majeure as declared by the rail state-owned company.

The association said the strike was inevitable given the ineffective wage negotiations that have been ongoing.

The workers rejected the proposed amount as an insult, saying their wage increase should be in line with the cost of living.

Employees want an increase of between 12% and 13%.

The Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly said Transnet should have made alternative plans to guarantee smooth trade during the strike.

"I would think that in all reasonability they needed to put in place other measures to ensure that the trade can continue because this is continually defeating our attempts to try and run the logistics supply chain. This is just not acceptable.''