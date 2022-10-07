Paarl community rallies around family at funeral of murdered Tamia Botha (4)

A tiny white coffin sits on a reddish-pink carpet under the shade of a large tent outside little Tamia Botha's family home.

CAPE TOWN - Scores of people are gathering in Paarl East on Friday morning to bid a final farewell to a little girl found murdered in the area.

Four-year-old Tamia Botha was one of four children found murdered in the Western Cape within the space of four days last month.

A viewing is currently under way at the little girl's family home.

A tiny white coffin sits on a reddish-pink carpet under the shade of a large tent outside little Tamia Botha's family home.

White and pink flowers have been placed on it, with the top half of the coffin left open for viewing.

Scores of loved ones and community members, young and old, can be seen lining up, peeping inside and walking away in tears, proof that the death of Mia, as she was fondly known, has rocked the Boland community.

The little girl's family reported her missing on Sunday, 25 September and her body was found among bushes on a school field the following day.