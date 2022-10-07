Outcome of court battle over Jacob Zuma's prison release still pending

Last December, Pretoria High Court Judge Keoagile Matojane set the decision aside and ordered Zuma to return to prison, ruling that the time he’d spent on parole wouldn’t be counted as time served. But Zuma’s not going back without a fight and is now appealing the ruling.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen months ago today, former President Jacob Zuma was incarcerated at the Estcourt correctional services facility, which means that 7 October should mark his release.

But within months of his incarceration, Zuma was already a free man, granted medical parole in terms of a controversial decision by ex-prisons boss, Arthur Fraser, that’s since found itself at the centre of a wave of litigation from various civil society groups.

On 7 July last year, Jacob Zuma reported to the Estcourt correctional centre to start serving the 15-month sentence the Constitutional Court imposed on him for contempt of a previous order, directing him to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry and answer questions.

His incarceration gave way to violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the days that followed.

Just two months later, though, he was granted medical parole.

This despite the medical parole advisory board having recommended against parole - prisons boss, Arthur Fraser, overturned it.

The decision was reviewed and set aside on the back of three separate legal challenges brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum.

Zuma and the national commissioner of Correctional Services have now appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The case was argued last month and the outcome is still pending.