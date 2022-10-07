'Our government is failing us', says Soweto resident following jogger's death

The outraged residents said the stadium is a danger to the community because of the overgrown bushes around the structure.

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents are calling for better maintenance and security at the Shap Stadium near Mofolo Park, following the death of a jogger.

Shirley Mthiyane's body was found in an old toilet at the stadium over the weekend.

She had left her home for a run last Thursday and never returned.

The beloved jogger was laid to rest on Thursday.

This resident said authorities have failed them: “Our councillors are failing us; we have been reporting this issue for a long time. When you are inside the stadium no one can see you, that’s why we go there in groups. Our government is failing us, they are truly failing us.’’