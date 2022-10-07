Opinion: Mzukulu saves Sjava's Imbizo show Sjava

Mlindo the Vocalist I can’t stop singing along to the track Wang’lahlelani by Mzukulu, a Maskandi artist who gave an exceptional performance at the Imbizo music concert over the weekend at Carnival City's Big Top Arena. Jabulani Hadebe, known as Sjava, invited his fellow Zulu music artists to perform in the show. The final artist on stage was Mzukulu. He gave an incredible showstopper offering that saved the concert from the embarrassment of being a complete disappointment. There were amazing singalong chants from the crowd as he got onto the stage with a backup of well-dressed talented Zulu dancers together. They gave a memorable performance of the night and it was also a beautiful way to bid farewell to September heritage month in South Africa.

Other artists who performed at the Imbizo looked impressive on the poster, with the likes of Big Zulu, Mlindo the Vocalist, Nomfundo Mo, Blaq Diamond, and many more, so I already knew that I was going to sing along until I ran out of my isiZulu data bundles. Join us for the first annual Imbizo. with extraordinary live performances topped with vast surprise entertainment, you dont want to miss out on this one. Book now.

But I was not ready for the kind of dissatisfaction I felt, in the main from Sjava’s performance, because having followed his career, and watching his exceptional acts, interviews, and shows, my expectations were well above the roof – his fans in the past. Not forgetting his international performance at the international ColorsxStudios in 2019 – watching him perform his hit song -Umama, there all by himself I knew that a legend of our time was being built.

Back to the Imbizo, at first, I was taken aback by the stage setup. It gave me the vibe of having been quickly arranged for a political rally or a charity event. But trust this girl who was there to have the time of her life - so not all was lost.

Another warning that some moments of the show were about to go south was when Mlindo the Vocalist ascended the bare stage unprepared, with no backup and energy whatsoever. He is one of the most influential Zulu artists with many hits including _Amacala, _so in this instance, he really let himself down.

However, it continued to feel like a roller-coaster show. When Big Zulu took to the stage, he really lifted up the. True to self, I appreciated the fact that preparation went into his performance and planning and it was well executed.

But the same can't be said for Sjava’s performance. As the main act of the event, he really didn’t live up to my expectation or what I believe he is capable of. His band was out of sync and let him down. At some point, he had to remind them of the song he wanted to perform next. Another letdown was choosing to have Buhlebendalo Mda from The Soil share a stage with him to back him up. I think the two of them as a duo on a live stage just doesn’t work because she was drowned out by Sjava’s big presence and voice.

I had expected artists to give it their all on satge, especially after COVID-19 lockdown had prevented them from performing for a live crowd for such a long time, but to my surprise, they just did not deliver.

As for the Imbizo, thanks to Mzukulu I went home with a happy heart with Wang’lahlelani song stuck in my mind.