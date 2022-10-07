Go

JSC recommends 3 candidates to fill vacancies on Gauteng High Court bench

The JSC has been interviewing candidates for various vacancies in the country’s superior courts this week.

Magistrate Rochelle Francis-Subbiah during her interview with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on 6 October 2022. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
07 October 2022 08:19

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended three candidates for the appointment to the bench of the Gauteng High Court.

On Thursday, the commission grilled candidates who have their eyes on vacancies at the Gauteng High Court.

Last on Thursday night, the JSC announced its selection.

A total of eight candidates were interviewed for four positions yesterday.

Late last night, the JSC announced that it had decided to recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint three judges of the Gauteng High Court - Magistrate Rochelle Francis-Subbiah and advocates, Jan Swanepoel and Stuart Wilson.

Advocates John Holland-Müter, Mudunwazi Makamu, Zanele Ndlokovane and Sanet Van Aswegen and Magistrate Collen Matshitse were unsuccessful.

The commission’s attention will turn to KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, when it interviews candidates for appointment to the province’s High Court and as its Judge President.

