Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to take a break this weekend

Here are a few ways to take a break from the weekly madness of life.

JOHANNESBURG - The end of the year is upon us and with every passing month, end-of-year jitters continue to rise.

Although the festive season has not begun, the time to let loose and enjoy is already here.

FORDSBURG'S FINEST

Explore what it means to be South African with this play set in 1996 on show at Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre.

It tells the story of Thandeka, a New York librarian, who explores her South African background by returning to her parent's home.

Instead of finding the house where she was born – once located at 74 Pioneer Street in Fordsburg – she finds a used car lot owned by a middle-aged white South African man.

Get your tickets here.

ROCKING THE DAISIES

Celebrate Johannesburg's Rocking The Daisies this weekend which takes place at Supersport Park, Centurion.

The festival's international lineup includes renowned artist Kehlani, Andre Power, Bas, Buddy, trio band Clean Bandit, Cozz, duo Emotional Oranges and many more.

Food lovers can also expect an array of top food traders and a variety of drinks .

Secure your spot on Quicket.

COMEDY SOCIETY

The South African State Theatre will hosts some of the country's funniest comedians on the 7th of October 2022.

_Comedy Society _will showcase host Thapelo King Flat Mametja along with Khanyisa Bunu, Jay Boogie and Robby Collins.

Get your ticket for the show on Webtickets.

JIM BEAM WELCOME SESSIONS: THE TAZERS AND MORENA LERABA AT SOWAAR BAR

Jim Beam Welcome Sessions will host psych rock trio The Tazers and Lesotho's Morena Leraba on the 7 October 2022 at Sowaar Bar in Pretoria.

Doors open at 18:00 secure your spot here.

NINETIES VS NOUGHTIES THE GREATEST HITS FROM THE 1990'S AND THE 2000'S

The Barnyard Theatre presents a battle of the decades with their production Nineties versus Noughties on 08 October 2022.

The event focuses on pop and rock icons that have shaped each of the two decades.

Renditions of 90s artists like Shania Twain, West Life, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey can be expected, while Coldplay, Christina Aguilera, Black Eyed Peas, Maroon Five, Pink, Lady Gaga, are the 2000's chosen acts .

Buy your ticket here.