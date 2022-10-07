If Transnet strike continues, SA's struggling economy will be hit hard - expert

Transnet's biggest union Untu is on strike. The move is affecting operations at ports across the country and Transnet's had to declare a force majeure.

CAPE TOWN - A top law firm says that if the Transnet strike continues, it will hit the already struggling economy hard.

The action is linked to a wage increase dispute.

Another union, Satawu, could join the strike on Monday.

Bowmans law firm's head of ports, Andrew Pike: "The very worst thing we could have for our economy, which is completely on its knees, just to put this strike in context: you remember what the hard COVID lockdown did to our economy? Potentially, this is worse, as far as the ports are concerned."

Pike said that the cost of living was too high and workers had every right to go on strike.

"You've got to have a measure of sympathy for workers and cost of living and yes, in fairness, there should perhaps be some sort of recognition," Pike said.