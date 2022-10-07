'Gqimm Shelele', Robert Marawa's book, set for late October release
Marawa announced on Friday that he will release his book 'My story #GqimmShelele' by the end of the month.
JOHANNESBURG - Robert Marawa, one of South Africa's best-known sports anchors and presenters, tells his story in his upcoming book.
Marawa announced on Friday that he will release his book 'My story #GqimmShelele' by the end of the month.
NAZO!!!robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) October 7, 2022
The big announcement is here! My story #GqimmShelele, as told to @MandyWiener, is coming to a store near you later this October! Pre Order your copy now. pic.twitter.com/ifwk1pa6c7
Mandy Wiener, a journalist and author, worked with Marawa on the book. She has published numerous best-selling books. And for the past two decades, she has worked as a multi award-winning reporter specialising in investigative journalism and legal matters.
!!! NEW BOOK ALERT !!!Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) October 7, 2022
Ive been working with @robertmarawa for months, to get his story out, in his words and finally its almost here! #GqimmShelele as told by Robert and written by me, is available for pre-order now! pic.twitter.com/CgMJrtjad8
Marawa's fans took to the comments to congratulate him on his upcoming book.
Lets do this, big ups big brother, its very intriguing to read about someone you no and they still alive. So I cant wait to get mineReccardo Thabo (@originalthabo) October 7, 2022