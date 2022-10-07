Go

'Gqimm Shelele', Robert Marawa's book, set for late October release

Marawa announced on Friday that he will release his book 'My story #GqimmShelele' by the end of the month.

'Gqimm Shelele', Robert Marawa's book, will be released in October. Picture credit: Twitter
'Gqimm Shelele', Robert Marawa's book, will be released in October. Picture credit: Twitter
07 October 2022 12:03

JOHANNESBURG - Robert Marawa, one of South Africa's best-known sports anchors and presenters, tells his story in his upcoming book.

Marawa announced on Friday that he will release his book 'My story #GqimmShelele' by the end of the month.

Mandy Wiener, a journalist and author, worked with Marawa on the book. She has published numerous best-selling books. And for the past two decades, she has worked as a multi award-winning reporter specialising in investigative journalism and legal matters.

Marawa's fans took to the comments to congratulate him on his upcoming book.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA