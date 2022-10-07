Gauteng’s new Premier Panyaza Lesufi announces changes to his cabinet
The changes came a day after Lesufi was sworn in at the provincial legislature.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Friday announced sweeping changes to his executive.
Nomantu Nkomo- Ralehoko took over as MEC for health and wellness.
The portfolio has been given a facelift to bolster efforts to create state-of-the-art health facilities.
Tasneen Motara is the new MEC for Economic Development, while Faith Mazibuko will stay on as the Community Safety and Security MEC.
#GautengCabinet |EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2022
-Health and wellness: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
-Economic Development: Tasneem Motara
-Safety and security: Faith Mazibuko stays on
-Transport and logistics: Kedibone Diabe
-Education: Marone Chilaone
-Cogta and e-commerce: Mzi Khumalo
~@khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/lDMWb4YEn5