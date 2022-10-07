Gauteng’s new Premier Panyaza Lesufi announces changes to his cabinet

The changes came a day after Lesufi was sworn in at the provincial legislature.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Friday announced sweeping changes to his executive.

Nomantu Nkomo- Ralehoko took over as MEC for health and wellness.

The portfolio has been given a facelift to bolster efforts to create state-of-the-art health facilities.

Tasneen Motara is the new MEC for Economic Development, while Faith Mazibuko will stay on as the Community Safety and Security MEC.