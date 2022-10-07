Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi set to announce new Cabinet

The reshuffle follows Lesufi's election at a special sitting of the provincial legislature on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng is set to have a new Cabinet before the end of the day.

Newly-elected Premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to announce an executive that will back him as he assumes office at the helm of the province.

The only seat in the provincial Cabinet that we know for sure is up for grabs is the education portfolio.

The seat became vacant when Lesufi was chosen to take up the premier position, replacing David Makhura.

Lesufi had served as MEC for education since 2014.

During his time in the portfolio, Lesufi was hailed for his quick response to the shortfalls in the sector.

But he also faced a flurry of criticism - the most recent scandal includes the botched decontamination project at schools during the height of COVID-19.

During his inauguration speech at the legislature on Thursday, Lesufi vowed that he wouldn't let corrupt officials off the hook easily.

As for the other positions in the Cabinet, its anybody's guess who will get the chop and who will make the cut.