FILL UP is back & Mufasa is taking it Maftown
JOHANNESBURG - Rapper Cassper Nyovest is ready for yet another one of his iconic Fill Ups, and says he is taking this one home.
He took to Twitter on Friday to announce that Fill Up is back and it's coming to Mmabatho Stadium in Mafikeng on the 3rd of December.
"This stadium is a walk away from my grandmother's house where I grew up," said Don Billiato.
Breaking News!!! FILL UP is back & we going home. DEC 3rd!!! Mafikeng, Mmabatho stadium, where it all started for me as a young kid from the township. This stadium is a walk away from my grandmothers house where I grew up. Tickets out now at Web Tickets! #FillUpMmabathoStadium pic.twitter.com/HcH8Tx1kt4Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 7, 2022
The rapper filled up Johannesburg's The Dome in 2015, Soweto's Orlando Stadium in 2016, FNB Stadium in 2017, Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018 and his last one was at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in 2019.
In July, he said that he was thinking of the right venue for his next Fill UP.
I think I have the right venue for Fill UP. I am inspired. This Cassper Nyovest like you've never seen before. You have to see this. I'm talking it all the way to the top. #FillUpMaskOffDon Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 25, 2022
Following the announcement, this is what his fans had to say:
#FillUpMmabathoStadium pic.twitter.com/pa4QJNZAU9DON DESPARADO (@MazibuSimpiwe) October 7, 2022