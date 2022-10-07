FILL UP is back & Mufasa is taking it Maftown

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is ready for yet another one of his iconic Fill Ups and says he is taking this one home to Mafikeng.

He took to Twitter on Friday to announce that Fill Up is back and it's coming to Mmabatho Stadium in Mafikeng on the 3rd of December.

"This stadium is a walk away from my grandmother's house where I grew up," said Don Billiato.