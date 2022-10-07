Go

FILL UP is back & Mufasa is taking it Maftown

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is ready for yet another one of his iconic Fill Ups and says he is taking this one home to Mafikeng.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest. Picture credit: Twitter
07 October 2022 13:28

JOHANNESBURG - Rapper Cassper Nyovest is ready for yet another one of his iconic Fill Ups, and says he is taking this one home.

He took to Twitter on Friday to announce that Fill Up is back and it's coming to Mmabatho Stadium in Mafikeng on the 3rd of December.

"This stadium is a walk away from my grandmother's house where I grew up," said Don Billiato.

The rapper filled up Johannesburg's The Dome in 2015, Soweto's Orlando Stadium in 2016, FNB Stadium in 2017, Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018 and his last one was at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in 2019.

In July, he said that he was thinking of the right venue for his next Fill UP.

Following the announcement, this is what his fans had to say:

