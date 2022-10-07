Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning

The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced the suspension of load shedding at 5am on Saturday after South Africa experienced its longest stretch of power cuts to date.

The country has moved from several stages of load shedding from the second week of September including stage 6 power cuts.

“Since yesterday afternoon a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service,” said the power utility on Friday afternoon.