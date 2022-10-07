Eskom suspends load shedding from Saturday morning

The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended load shedding as from 5am on Saturday.

“Since yesterday afternoon a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service,” said the power utility on Friday afternoon.

Since early September, the country has experienced several stages of load shedding up to Stage 6 power cuts.

Eskom added that it would provide a further update on Sunday afternoon.