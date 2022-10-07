Douglasdale pipe burst leaves 5 Joburg suburbs without water

The leaking pipe and an open hyrdant has caused an unplanned interruption.

JOHANNESBURG - As Johannesburg continues to build up water reserves at some of its dried-out reservoirs, a major pipe in Douglasdale has burst, leaving five suburbs with no access to water.

The leaking pipe and an open hyrdant has caused an unplanned interruption.

That area and its surrounds have been hit by numerous pipe problems over the past year, with frequent outages.

Residents in the affected areas have now been warned to brace for water supply disruptions this weekend.

However, on a positive note, Rand Water said that some towers were filling up and there should be a regular flow of water to residents in the greater Joburg area.

Joburg Waters’ Puleng Mopeli: "We've seen improvements, particularly at the Crown Gardens reservoir. Our bulk supply is in the process of operating the Eikenhof system at full capacity, which is seeing a positive effect as flows to Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill reservoirs are improving. Pumps at Helderkruin towers are isolated due to low levels."