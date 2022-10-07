Dept of Correctional Services confirms Jacob Zuma's prison sentence has ended

Zuma was handed a 15-month jail term after being found in contempt of court. The former president served two months of his sentence before being released on medical parole.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services says former President Jacob Zuma's prison sentence has officially ended.

His arrest led to widespread protests across the country in July 2021.

The department's Singabakho Nqumalo said that Zuma upheld the conditions of his parole.

"As a department, we are able to affirm that Mr Zuma did comply with his medical parole placement conditions and was being monitored by our Kranskop Community Corrections."