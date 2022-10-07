Cosatu set for nationwide march against low wages, poor working conditions

The nationwide march is expected to take place in 12 cities across the country, including Johannesburg, Cape Town and Polokwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu is expected to embark on a nationwide march on Friday in commemoration of World Day for Decent Work.

The federation is demanding that government and employers respect labour laws and take seriously the calls for decent work.

The workers will gather in various cities across the country, with the hopes of having their voices heard.

Thousands of Cosatu members will gather in various major cities across the country to march against low wages and poor working conditions.

The federation said that among many other things, the march would address the discrimination workers were subjected to on a daily basis.

The nationwide march is expected to take place in 12 cities across the country, including Johannesburg, Cape Town and Polokwane.

Cosatu spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla: "We already have the minimum wage, we have healthy laws, yet these laws are not being respected by employers because the department of labour doesn't have enough labour inspectors to ensure compliance."

The federation said that workers had contributed to building South Africa and they deserved a decent living and wage that was in line with inflation.