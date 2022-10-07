Cosatu implores government to root out corruption and create jobs

Workers affiliated to the trade union federation have handed over a memorandum of demands to a representative of the Western Cape government.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union federation Cosatu has demanded that government eradicate corruption, create more jobs and solve problems in the public health sector.

Workers affiliated with the trade union federation have handed over a memorandum of demands to a representative of the Western Cape government.

This comes as Cosatu staged multipile protests in various parts of South Africa on Friday.



Western Cape Cosatu's provincial secretary Malvern De Bruyn said the government must invest to address the needs of South Africa’s citizens.

“The one is fighting corruption, fighting retrenchment and unemployment, fighting gender-based violence and the gender pay gap. Fighting the attack on the collective bargaining agreements and workers’ rights in general,’’ he said.

De Bruyn stressed the crippling effect job cuts have on citizens.

“We are gathered here to express on behalf of millions of workers and ordinary people our anger, frustration, and united solidarity against the horrifying conditions we are all faced with,’’ he said.