Collapse of DA-led Joburg coalition - a lesson for the party, says Zille

The party’s heading to court next week to have Mpho Phalatse reinstated as mayor.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille said the collapse of the DA-led coalition in the City of Joburg is a learning curve for the future of coalitions.

Speaking to Mike Wills on Cape Talk, Zille attributed some of the difficulties in managing a successful coalition to internal party conflict within smaller parties.

It’s been a week since the DA and its coalition parties lost control over the City of Joburg.

But Zille said this was not because of her party’s arrogance as some of the DA’s erstwhile coalition partners have claimed.

“Respecting a written negotiated contract is not arrogance,” she said.

Zille says if the future of coalitions is to be successful, multi-party agreements have to become legally binding contracts.

“We don’t have anything like that….”

Zille said for coalitions to work, political parties must also have obtained a minimum threshold of the electoral vote.