Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital to launch new state-of-the-art psychiatric ward

The ward is meant to help improve the hospital’s mental health service.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department will be launching a new psychiatric ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Friday.

The ward is meant to help improve the hospital’s mental health service.

A sod-turning ceremony will be held at one of the buildings where the renovation will take place.

To mark Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital will convert some facilities to a psychiatric ward.

The renovation will result in a state-of-the-art ward, which will have additional accommodation for psychiatric patients.

The ward comes as people across the country are calling government to pay more attention to mental health issues.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital spokesperson, Tshepiso Lenkwe: "The new psychiatric ward will ensure that Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital addresses the high demand for mental health services."

The move is in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Health and Islamic Relief South Africa.